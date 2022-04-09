Ex-Southampton star Matt Le Tissier apologises over Ukraine tweets

Southampton football legend Matt Le Tissier says he's sorry if his tweets about the war in Ukraine offended people.

Speaking out on social media, he said: "I'll hold my hand up and I will apologise. Sometimes I've gone about it in a clumsy way, whilst trying to get my point across.

"If I've done that and I've offended anybody then I apologise. There are probably better examples I should have used."

Le Tissier appeared to support a tweet suggesting the media have lied about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The tweet, posted by Unity News Network, said "The media lied about Weapons of Mass Destruction. The media lied about Covid. The media lied about the Hunter Biden laptop.

"But honestly they are telling the truth about Bucha!"

Le Tissier later deleted the post, following a barrage of negative reaction from his followers, explaining on Twitter: "Deleted previous tweet as people as usual missing the point, the point was about the media manipulation but you knew that really."

The 53-year old also sent a message to Southampton fans saying: "I resigned my position as a club ambassador and that's a decision I took.

"I didn't want Southampton Football Club to be receiving complaints about me so I've taken myself away from that situation so Southampton no longer have to deal with that issue."

Matt Le Tissier spent his entire professional career with Southampton Football Club

Ukrainian officials say the bodies of hundreds of civilians have been found in Bucha - one of the towns around the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town earlier this week, describing the scenes as 'sickening'.

He said “dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured" in Bucha and other areas near the capital.