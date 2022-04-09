Making waves: The sailors with MS setting off from Portsmouth in tall ships

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Richard Slee

A crew of 13 sailors with multiple sclerosis has set sail on an eight-day adventure from Portsmouth to Belfast, onboard an iconic 72ft Challenger yacht with Tall Ships Youth Trust

The sailors are all part of the Oceans of Hope UK charity set up in 2015, after a group of people with MS successfully circumnavigated the globe changing the perception of what's possible for those living with a chronic and disabling disease.

The charity is the home of the award-winning Oceans of Hope Challenges, offering people from all over the world the opportunity to sail alongside others with MS.

Oceans Of Hope UK organises sailing trips for those with MS Credit: Oceans of Hope UK

TSYT is the UK's oldest and largest youth development sail training charity based in Portsmouth.

The charity has a particular focus on working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and has been providing young people from across the UK, aged 12-25, with life-changing experiences at sea for 65 years.

The 13 individuals will form a team with TSYT's professional crew of four, made up of a Skipper, Mate and two Watch Leader.

Oceans of Hope UK organiser, Robert Munns, said: "Oceans of Hope are immensely proud and excited to be working with such an amazing charity as Tall Ships Youth Trust."

Chas Cowell, TSYT Youth Development and Volunteer Manager, added: "We're delighted to be working with Oceans of Hope UK on its latest 'challenge', we're confident they'll all have an amazing adventure and want to sail with TSYT again."