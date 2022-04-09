A violent and callous burglar, from Headcorn, who tied up and assaulted a pensioner inside her own home has been sentenced to life in jail.

Billy Williams, aged 29, gagged and bound his elderly victim so tightly she remained secured to a chair for more than two days and was only discovered after worried relatives called police.

Williams held a chisel and knife to her neck and face threatening to kill her, whilst making repeated demands for money and valuables.

She was also sexually assaulted.

Violent burglar escapes on bike Credit: Kent Police

After ransacking the house, Williams tightly bound the victim to a chair using wiring and tape across her hands, ankles and neck.

Her mouth was also bound and stuffed with material, leaving her unable to shout for help and struggling to breathe.

He then doused the victim with alcohol from bottles in her living room, before leaving with money and possessions including a laptop and other personal items, as well as a suit protector case to carry them in.

The victim’s property was forensically examined and Williams’ DNA was detected on a sherry bottle used to douse the victim in alcohol.

CCTV footage was also recovered which showed him riding a bicycle and carrying a suit protector case which matched one stolen from the victim’s home.

Williams was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 8 April 2022 to life in jail and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, said: "Williams targeted a vulnerable woman living on her home and subjected her to a truly terrifying ordeal.

"He beat, threatened and cruelly tormented his victim and then left her bound to a chair, knowing there was every chance she could die unless someone came to her aid.

"Williams is an extremely dangerous individual, with a history of violent offending.

"He hasn’t shown a flicker of remorse for the suffering he has caused to his victim."