WATCH: Sarah Saunders reports on the situation in Dover at the start of the Easter holidays

British hauliers of perishable goods are wanting to be prioritised at the Port of Dover, complaining that long wait times are causing products to go bad.

The suspension of P&O services at the terminal as well as bad weather, Easter traffic and IT issues has caused congestion chaos, resulting in long queues for transporters.

According to the British Meat Processors Association, some members have had to wait for over 24 hours to cross, causing meat and other perishables to go bad.

Long wait times are costing transport companies hundreds of pounds Credit: PA

A spokesperson from the organisation said the suspension of the ferries had combined with other issues to create a “perfect storm” of problems with the export process.

“The priority for the authorities should be to help lorries with perishable goods get through as quickly as possible.

“Shelf life is being lost which costs money and creates waste and business will be lost if this continues,” he said.

“We need the authorities to review the situation as soon as possible and take some appropriate actions.”

Cars queuing for hours to get into the Port of Dover Credit: PA

Meanwhile people travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.

Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.

The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.

In a statement, Kent Resilience Forum said Operation Brock was ensuring that the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel received a “constant supply” of HGVs on Saturday.

However, it added that tourist traffic to the same tunnels remained delayed due to diversions caused by the operation.

Toby Howe, tactical lead at the forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.

"We have put traffic management plans in place now so that things can flow through Dover and Dover can still function as a town, and Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover are able to operate as they need to.”

He added: “Make sure you have got some food and drink because there will be delays.

“A lot of the minor roads therefore are chock-a-block.”

Mr Howe advised travellers to look into the traffic on different routes before making their journeys.

He said that summer, when traffic is likely to get busier, was a “worry”.

Mr Howe added: “What we need are plans in place moving forward because every getaway, Kent could suffer.

“So we need plans in place so that we can actually restrict that traffic coming in.

“Hopefully, when the ferries are back from P&O that will assist as well.

“But there will always be some problems as we continue with this sort of thing.”

He added that it should not be Kent that “suffers” every time there are travel issues.