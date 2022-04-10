The RSPCA in north west Kent is appealing for loving homes for an influx of abandoned and neglected rabbits.

Ten of the animals were abandoned in cages in Dartford on New Year's Eve.

One of the babies died but the charity says the others are now fully recovered and looking for their forever homes.

The branch is also caring for five rabbits who were rescued by the RSPCA from terrible conditions. Some of the rabbits have missing ears and tails.

Betty, who is missing and ear, and Bonnie

Sisters Rosie, Romy and Roxy were abandoned

With Easter just around the corner, the branch is raising awareness of the plight of rabbits, and hopes to find loving, and committed homes for the rabbits in their care.

Becky Blakemore, branch manager, said: “We’ve seen an influx of rabbits coming into the care of the branch over the last few months and we’re really keen to find loving homes for them.

"Sadly, these buns have had a terrible start in life with nine of them being abandoned by the side of the road in the freezing cold on New Year’s Eve and the other five coming from a property where they were severely neglected.

“They all deserve their second chance at happiness now.”

Harvey is a one year old male looking to be re-homed

Dave is looking to be re-homed with a friendly female

The RSPCA recently revealed its centres across the country are being ‘overwhelmed’ with unwanted rabbits - with no one coming forward to offer homes for them.

In 2020 672 rabbits came into the RSPCA’s care, and during 2021 859 were taken in by the RSPCA - an increase of 28%.

Already this year the RSPCA has taken in 285 rabbits.

The RSPCA Kent North West Branch is a separately registered charity and raises funds to help animals in the local community. For more information or to support the branch, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/kent-north-west-branch