Thousands take part as Brighton marathon returns

WATCH: Andy Dickenson reports from Brighton, as 20,000 pounded the streets, including ITV Meridian reporter Kit Bradshaw.

The Brighton marathon has taken place, after two years of disruption due to Covid.

Runners met as the sun rose over Preston Park - and it continued to shine on them as an estimated 20,000 people, a record number, took to the streets, raising millions for charity.

For the front runners it was a serious affair, while for others, it was about getting round and raising money for good causes.

ITV Meridian reporter Kit Bradshaw, from Horsham, was among those taking part, to raise money and awareness for Bowel Cancer UK.

He's doing so in the city where he met his 31-year-old husband, Laurence, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.

Kit said that while covering the marathon last year, he had no idea that he would end up running the race himself.

"I'm hoping to enjoy it, " he said beforehand.

"The sun is shining and it's a beautiful city to be.

"I'm doing the same as thousands of others, and hoping to raise money for a very worthy cause"

20,000 people were set to be running in the marathon, 10K and 5K events, with the 26.2 mile course starting at Preston Park, proceeding down London Road, past St Peter’s Church and The Level.

After running down Grand Parade, runners head onto along the Brighton seafront to Ovingdean and back towards Shoreham Power Station.

They then make the roughly five mile last push towards the finish at the Beach Village near Brighton Palace Pier.