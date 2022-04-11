The funeral of a much-loved gay rights campaigner from Brighton will take place later this afternoon (Monday 11 April).

George Montague was affectionately known as 'the oldest gay in the village'.

He passed away aged 98 last month.

During the Second World War, he served as a physical training instructor in the RAF.

George campaigned for more than four decades for an apology from the UK Government for being convicted of “indecency”.

He took part in the pride parade every year on his rainbow mobility scooter.

Shortly before he died, he released a statement via social media.

A procession will start at Marine Parade just after 1pm, ending at Downs Crematorium.

The route from Marine Parade, will drive down towards the Pier, around the Old Steine and then up past St Peter's Church (which will be on our left), along Lewes Road, around the Vogue gyratory and up Bear Road and into the Downs Crematorium.

His partner of 25 years, Somchai, was always at his side. He passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 18th.