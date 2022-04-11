Four children have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, after a boy, 13, was stabbed in Worthing town centre.

The victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his torso, but has now been discharged.

Armed police were called to the scene in Chapel Road, close to Liverpool Road, at around 4.45pm on Sunday 13 March.

Four boys - three aged 14, and one aged 12, all from Worthing, have been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent. The group have been released on bail to appear before Brighton Youth Court on 22 April.

A fifth boy, 14, from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public. He remains released under investigation.

Two boys, aged 15 and 13, from Littlehampton have been released without charge.

Officers carried out searches of the area and used the police drone in Liverpool Gardens as part of their investigation.

The group of children cannot be named for legal reasons and police are reminding the public that identifying any of the suspects or speculating about the circumstances could jeopardise the right to a fair trial.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, District Commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we continue to work with partner agencies and the local community to prevent and detect youth violence, and to take robust action against offenders.

“This remains an active investigation, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Abacus.”