Detectives investigating a serious assault in Southampton city centre says a man has been left with potentially 'life-changing injuries.'

Police were called to Above Bar Street near East Park at around 4am on Sunday 10 April, where a man in his 20s from London was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Two men aged 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

The 21-year-old and 19-year-old men were also stabbed and treated at hospital.

The 17-year-old boy from Winchester, who was not injured, has been released under investigation.

A large cordon was put in place on Sunday morning, and officers have been scouring CCTV and identifying witnesses to try and piece together how the young men came to be injured.

Detective Inspector Rich Aston says: “We are working really hard to understand what happened in early hours of Sunday and why these men ended up in an altercation which led to them suffering such serious injuries.

“We are working our way through the city’s CCTV cameras and speaking with witnesses and this work will continue while those men remain in hospital.

“We know it worries people when people see parks cordoned off, and we understand why.

“This incident happened in the street near East Park.

"Officers were on scene quickly because they were carrying out their normal night time economy patrols in and around the late night bars and clubs. We cordoned off the park in order to secure the potential crime scene.

“We have increased patrols in the area and we would urge anyone with any information about this incident who has not yet spoken to us to do so by calling 101.”