A man has been seriously injured during a large fight outside a west Reading pub.

The brawl, which involved a group of white men and women aged in their early 20s to late 30s, took place in the early hours of Sunday morning by the bus stop outside The White Eagle pub in Oxford Road.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident, which happened between 12.45am and 1.15am.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses who were in the area by the former Battle Hospital or who drove by and might have dashboard camera footage.

The White Eagle pub on Oxford Road, Reading Credit: Google Earth

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Humphries said: “This was a significant disorder, which has left a man seriously injured and in need of hospital treatment.

“We are still trying to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, and as such, information from the public is vital at this stage.

“We believe that a large number of people would have witnessed this take place, and I would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident at all. Specifically many vehicles were using Oxford Road at that time and any dash-cam footage would be beneficial.

“If you saw the offence take place, or have any other information which you think could be relevant to our investigation, then please get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference number 43220153964. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.