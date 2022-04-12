Bin collections resume in Worthing ahead of council and GMB Union talks

Bin collections in Adur and Worthing have resumed after the council agreed a one-off 'catch-up' payment to refuse workers.

Work to remove the backlog of rubbish, built up over the last four weeks, has started.

The decision to pause the strike was made by the GMB Union ahead of talks on pay and conditions on Wednesday (13/04).

The pause comes after a vote by striking members at the Council's recycling service at Commerce Way, Lancing on Tuesday morning (12/04).

From Wednesday, residents will be asked to put their bins out on their normal collection day.

Watch: Gary Palmer, GMB Union, talk about the decision to pause the strike

Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: "The bin strike has been suspended because the management are now talking to us and we've got meaningful discussions tomorrow, we hope, and it's time. We always said that when meaningful discussions start, we would suspend the action and that's exactly true to our word and what GMB's done. Our members voted to do it this morning."

"Up until now, unfortunately the strike has only achieved getting us in the room. We were disappointed because we asked to get in that room in November or December. For circumstances and the differences between the two parties, that wasn't going to happen."

"Now we can start to put forward our member's pay claim which is superior to the one that currently sits on the table."

Vicki Steggll, who lives in Worthing said her bins "smell awful" have been "overflowing" as a result of the strike but that she supports the action.

She said: "I hope they get what they want out of it but I think they need to get back to work now or they need to employ people who are going to work. It needs to happen as soon as possible."

"I don't think this will be resolved. I think they will go back and do it again because I've heard them complaining already about the state of the bins, but what can you do when it's been left for weeks and weeks?"

In a joint statement the Councils and the GMB said: "We have today agreed that there will be a pause in the strike which will allow for waste collections to resume and for work to remove the backlog of waste to begin. To recognise the extra work needed a one-off payment will be given to staff to help ensure all backlog work is completed as soon as possible. Substantive talks on pay and conditions will begin tomorrow."

A spokesman for Adur & Worthing Councils said: "At all times during this dispute it is our residents and businesses that have been in the forefront of our minds and we have been working to find a way that bin rounds can resume while we work through these very complex issues on pay and conditions within the service.

"We have now come to an arrangement with the GMB that means it will pause its strike which will allow the rounds to restart immediately whilst we move forward to discuss the issues surrounding pay and conditions.

"We thank residents and businesses for their patience and appreciate the difficulties this has caused them. Clearly this is not the end of the matter and there's a lot to work through but for now we can quickly start to get the backlog of refuse cleared."