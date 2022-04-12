Play Brightcove video

A police investigation has been launched after a man and woman were found dead inside a Canterbury tattoo parlour.

Emergency services were called to the address on Lower Bridge Street at 5:19pm on Monday (11 April).

A 54-year-old man and a woman, 35, both known to each other - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the woman's death as suspicious but they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They admit that people living in Canterbury city centre may be alarmed about the levels of crime there, but they insist the situation is not out of control.

The MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, has urged people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"This particular case sounds very horrible," she said.

"Obviously everyone is desperately upset and worried. There is lots of speculation and gossip, but please let's just let the police do their job, if anyone has any information, of course contact police.

Labour MP for Canterbury Rosie Duffield is urging people not to speculate about what happened

Play Brightcove video

"But I think what I would like is a bit less speculation on social media, because it does potentially lead to false rumours.

"We have to remember that the people involved have a family and loved ones, friends and a child.

"It's really sad they they will have to be exposed over and over again to speculation and gossip, so I'd ask everyone to calm down. It's a horrible and very upsetting situation."

A police presence remains outside and inside the tattoo parlour on Tuesday afternoon (12 April).

The relatives of the two people who were found dead have been informed and anyone who might have any information to help build a picture of what happened is being asked to get in touch with Kent Police.

Kent Police's Chief Inspector Mark Hedges said "I have full confidence that officers will complete detailed and diligent investigations into these incidents and bring any offenders involved to justice.

"We have an increased presence of officers in Canterbury working to ensure Canterbury stays a safe place for people to live, visit and work."