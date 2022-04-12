A P&O ferry has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, after an inspection found "a number of deficiencies".

The Spirit of Britain, based at Dover, will not be released until another inspection is carried out.

The operator, P&O Ferries will now be asked to fix the issues raised by the inspection, before inviting the MCA back for a second assessment.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The Spirit of Britain has been detained due to surveyors identifying a number of deficiencies which were grounds for detention.

"We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be."

It comes as the company had hoped it could resume its Dover to Calais service on Good Friday.

The vessel will not be able to return until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency is satisfied that the ferries "fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea."

The Pride of Kent remains under detention, while the Pride of Hull and European Causeway have been inspected and cleared to sail.

Eight P&O Ferries in total will be inspected by the MCA. P&O Ferries has been approached for comment.