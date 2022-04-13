Detectives are hunting for a suspect after fuel was stolen from two NHS patient transport vehicles in Dorset.

The tanks - parked at Blandford Community Hospital in Milldown Road - were damaged and then emptied of fuel sometime between 4.18am and 4.59am on Sunday 27 March.

Police say the thefts has not only caused inconvenience to hospital staff, but has had 'a knock-on effect to the local community'.

Officers are keen to speak to the person captured on CCTV above. They describe the suspect as white, of slim build, around 5ft10ins and say he was wearing dark-coloured trousers, shoes and a balaclava, as well as a rain jacket

Police Constable Tom Harness, of Blandford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “As part of my enquiries I have obtained a CCTV image of the suspect and I would urge anyone who knows who was responsible to please contact Dorset Police.

“I appreciate the image is of very low quality, but we are carrying out all possible lines of enquiry available to us and I am hoping that seeing the CCTV image may jog someone’s memory if they saw any suspicious activity in the area.

“This theft has caused inconvenience to hospital staff and had a knock-on effect to the wider community.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on home CCTV systems to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220048722.