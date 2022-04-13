Judge 'inspired' by Insulate Britain activists who blocked M25 junction

A judge told protesters from Insulate Britain they had inspired him with their passionate speeches about climate change when they appeared before him in court.

District Judge Stephen Leake added that he would try and reduce his own impact on the planet as a result of their words.

The protesters were in court on Tuesday (12 April) in relation to a demonstration which disrupted the journeys of an estimated 18,000 drivers on the M25 on September 29 last year.

The eco group blocked traffic, including an ambulance carrying a patient, by sitting across Junction 3, the Swanley Interchange in Kent.

Insulate Britain protesters occupying a roundabout leading from the M25

Some demonstrators glued themselves to the tarmac while one stuck himself to a police car.

Mary Adams, 68, Ian Bates, 63, Karen Matthews, 60, Margurite Doubleday, 67, Bethany Mogie, 39, and Xavier Gonzalez-Trimmer, 21, and Lucy Crawford, 52, each pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of free passage of the highway.

Whipster, a 54-year-old from Canterbury, admitted criminal damage by leaving a "hard, crusty layer of glue" on the window of a police vehicle during the demonstration.

Bates, Matthews and Whipster were told by District Judge Stephen Leake at Crawley Magistrates' Court that they had "inspired" him after making impassioned speeches about their concerns over the climate while representing themselves in court.

The words 'Insulate Britain' spray-painted onto the wall of Crawley Magistrates' court earlier this month Credit: PA

But the judge added that his role was to "apply the law" and said their actions had caused "significant disruption" to the motorway.

"I have heard your voices. They have inspired me and personally I intend to do what I can to reduce my own impact on the planet, so to that extent your voices are certainly heard," the judge said.

"These are difficult cases for us judges because we have to apply the law and that is what we have sworn our judicial oaths to do."

The court heard how an ambulance carrying a patient who "urgently needed to be transported" was delayed when Adams refused to move out of its path, with officers having to "drag" her out of the way, the prosecutor said.

Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain on one of last year's demonstrations Credit: PA

The cost to the economy caused by the disruption was about £4,603, with an estimated 18,000 vehicles affected across the wider area, according to evidence from National Highways.

Protesters attending court, all of whom sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing, claimed they had exhausted all other means of campaigning over the climate crisis and resorted to "non-violent protest" to highlight their cause.

Tissues were passed around by a member of court staff as several broke down in tears and held their faces in their hands while fellow activists voiced their fears over a "desperate" environmental situation.

"I'm living in an insane world," Bates said. "I walk around and people are completely and utterly unaware of it, immune to it... We carry on like we're just doing our jobs.

"We're not doing our jobs, we're killing everybody."

He added: "The very last thing I have left is to exercise my right to peacefully protest and for that protest to bring to the attention of the British public the desperate situation we are in."

The judge said the protesters had "no doubt" been acting in a way they believed was "morally right" but had still committed a criminal offence.

Five protesters, Tim Speers, Daniell Thomas, Peter Morgan, Louise Lancaster and Iain Webb did not attend court and were convicted of wilful obstruction after a trial was held in their absence.

The protesters received fines that ranged between £120 and £400.