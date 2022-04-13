A man has been found guilty of raping a woman in a car park in Gosport.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found in a distressed state by members of the public after being heard crying for help at the commercial car park near the Anchorage last August.

Levi Seriki-Walters, 35, of no fixed abode, was convicted of rape on April 12 following a trial at Portsmoth Crown Court.

The court heard Seriki-Walters had been seen on CCTV chasing the woman from the scene.

He denied the offence but the jury found him guilty after deliberating for approximately two and a half hours.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 10 May for sentencing.