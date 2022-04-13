An MP has said she is committed to carrying on face-to-face surgeries with constituents following the murder of her predecessor, Sir David Amess.

Anna Firth, MP for Southend West, told ITV News Meridian that although she now has extra precautions in place, she is determined to carry on Sir David's legacy of meeting people openly.

Her comments came after a former aide to the murdered MP told the Old Bailey she fears Ms Firth could be attacked like her old boss.

Ali Harbi Ali was handed a rare whole-life order today (April 13) after being found guilty of murder and preparing terrorist acts.

Julie Cushion said in a victim impact statement: "I've been left with great anger, should I have spotted something, could I have prevented anything.

"I now work for the new MP and I always have the fear that she could be attacked. Constituency surgeries trigger anxiety - and anyone wearing a rucksack. It’s a constant reminder."

The new MP for Southend has insisted she is committed to continuing to meet constituents.

She said after the sentencing: "That link between an MP and his constituents is absolutely fundamental to our democracy.

"I am 100% committed to keeping that face-to-face contact going. We've already held four face-to-face surgeries.

"But yes, we are taking more precautions. We do have a police officer present and we do now verify that everyone is who they say they are and live at the address they have given.

"So taking sensible precautions, but it's essential we do not allow cowardly acts of violence to interfere with our democracy and our way of life."

Ms Firth added: "Sir David's staff have had to relive this horrific evidence and they've faced this with courage and fortitude.

"It has been a very difficult morning for them. They need recognition for all they did at the time and all they have done to secure this guilty verdict and this full life order."

Michael Gove today described the "profound pressure" on his family after learning he was targeted by Ali Harbi Ali.

In a victim impact statement read to the court at the Old Bailey, the Housing Secretary described how he had been visited by counter-terrorism police officers four days after the murder last October.

The Conservative MP for Surrey Heath said: "I was advised that the man being investigated for the attack on Sir David Amess was believed to have conducted reconnaissance close to two addresses connected with me.

"It was clear from the information that the police provided that I had in fact been a potential target of the individual responsible for the murder of a colleague."

He went on: "My experience and that of my family is incomparable to the suffering and loss experienced by David's family. It has, however, had a very disruptive effect on my family.

"Our security and that of our home was threatened and that has put a profound pressure on our lives."

Following the sentencing, Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle took to Twitter.

He wrote: "The end of this trial, and this distressing episode, should strengthen our belief in the fundamental principle of democracy that Members and their staff must be able to perform their Parliamentary duties safely both on and off the estate."