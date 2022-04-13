P&O Ferries has asked the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to reassess its Pride of Kent vessel, after the ship was detained on March 28.

The Pride of Kent has been stuck in the Port of Dover since the company sacked 800 of its staff on March 17.

P&O had previously hoped to resume sailings on the Dover-Calais route this week with the Port of Kent and the Spirit of Britain.

However, both ships failed inspections by the MCA after a 'number of deficiencies' were found.

The suspension of P&O services has caused a shortage of capacity on the key route between Dover and France, which has contributed to large queues of lorries on roads approaching the port.

An MCA spokesman said: "A reinspection is taking place at P&O Ferries' request on the Pride of Kent which was detained on March 28.

"All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.

"There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time."

Both vessels will not be able to return until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency is satisfied that the ferries "fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea."

P&O Ferries has accused the MCA of carrying out inspections with "an unprecedented level of rigour".

In response, the agency said it works "in exactly the same robust way" for every ship.

It previously cleared P&O Ferries' Pride of Hull and European Causeway vessels, which are operating on the Hull-Rotterdam and Larne-Cairnryan routes respectively.