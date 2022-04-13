Play Brightcove video

Dr Peng Wang has been speaking exclusively to ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A man who was the victim of a racist attack whilst out jogging in Southampton, has described the assault as the darkest chapter of his life.

Dr Peng Wang was exercising in Woolston in February last year when he was shouted at by a group of men in a passing car.

When Dr Wang shouted back at them, two of the men got out and assaulted him.

He was repeatedly punched and kicked to the ground and needed hospital treatment for injuries to his face and shoulder.

Dr Wang has spoken out about his ordeal for the first time following the conviction of two men.

The location of where the assault took place

Ricky Goodman, 36, of Windermere Avenue, and Rory Marshall, 24, of William Macleod Way, are due to be sentenced next month following the outcome of a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

Goodman was convicted of racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm and Marshall was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Reacting to the convictions, Dr Wang said: "The first feeling is relief.

"I feel relieved because justice has finally been served.

"It's definitely the darkest or toughest chapter of my life. It can change your belief in human kind. For example now and then when I walk out along the street, I can't help but think are they going to shout at me?"

WATCH: Dr Peng Wang is calling for more education to stop racist attacks



Dr Wang, a lecturer in financial management at the University of Southampton, added: "My case was not the first one and it won't be the last one."

"In the long term, we need to speak out and we need to do whatever we can to stop and reduce racism as much as possible."

Ricky Goodman and Rory Marshall are due to be sentenced on May 13.

