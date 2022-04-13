Wayne Couzens is due to appear in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure in Kent.

The alleged incidents are alleged to have taken place in Swanley in January and February last year.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March 2021.

He carried out the killing when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

Sarah Everard. Credit: Family handout

He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon (April 13) by video link from Frankland prison, in Durham.

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, faces four charges of indecent exposure.

He allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”, according to the charges.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley, between January 22 and February 1, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and on February 27.