Animal lovers are being asked to donate money to cover the cost of surgery for a cat who has cancer in Kent.

Rose the Bengal cat was taken into the RSPCA Isle of Thanet Branch in March as a stray.

Staff found she was suffering from a lump on her leg which was diagnosed as soft tissue sarcoma.

The four-year-old needed surgery to amputate her leg and remove the cancer but despite this, vets have also found Rose has cancer in her chest.

The cost of the surgery to remove her leg and ongoing care is estimated to cost up to £3,000.

Rose needed surgery to amputate her leg and remove the cancer but vets have also found cancer in her chest. Credit: RSPCA

Emily Mayer, branch manager at RSPCA Thanet, said: "Rose is a beautiful soul who sadly arrived with a large lump on her right hind limb. We quickly had biopsies of the lump which heartbreakingly have shown it is soft tissue sarcoma, a nasty form of cancer.

"As this is around her muscle and due to its size, the vets decided the only option was to amputate her leg to try and eliminate the cancer.

"We have sadly since discovered another cluster of lumps on her chest which also require removal. Unfortunately, the vets have concluded that the cancer is likely to come back which is absolutely heartbreaking.

"At the moment, all we can do is make her life as pain-free and as special as we can.

"Rose is a young cat who is so loving and playful and she deserves every chance of happiness."

Anyone who would like to foster Rose and provide her with care and attention is being asked to contact the branch.