Man stabbed in serious assault in Southampton to be questioned by police

A man found with serious stab wounds in Southampton last Sunday, will be interviewed under caution by police to understand the circumstances of what happened.

The 21-year-old from London, was found with serious injuries to his stomach and hand at 4am in Above Bar Street, near East Park, on Sunday 10 April.

He was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving treatment and remains in a serious condition, although his injuries are no longer considered life threatening.

A 19-year-old man from Fareham, who was also stabbed, has been discharged from hospital and is now in police custody being questioned by officers on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old from Southampton who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, had also suffered stab wounds and had been treated at hospital before he was questioned by police. He has since been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted murder, has been released under investigation.

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Rich Aston said: "Officers investigating the incident continue to review CCTV and are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area and with potential witnesses to understand the exact circumstances of how these men came to be injured on Sunday.

"We continue to have increased patrols in the area and we would ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward if they have not already made contact us."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting 442200140497.