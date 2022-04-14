'Massive' hedgehog stuck upside-down in drainpipe is rescued by firefighters

A 'massive' hedgehog who became stuck upside-down in a pipe has been rescued by the RSPCA and firefighters in Kent.

The large animal somehow managed to wedge himself head-first in a vertical ground pipe before he was discovered.

The RSCPA was called out to the Isle Of Sheppey Holiday Village in Leysdown-On-Sea after the spiky creature was found outside one of the chalets on Saturday, April 9.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Portia Mearns said: "This poor hedgehog had got himself well and truly jammed head-first in the hole. He was unable to climb out or even move."

"He’d been there since early that morning and so it was really important we got him out as soon as possible."

The hedgehog has been sent to rehab at a wildlife centre. Credit: RSPCA

She added: "He was massive - so big I’m not sure how he got in there. But unfortunately, his size made it extremely difficult for me to extract him, so I asked the local Kent Fire & Rescue crew if they could help."

"The team were great, and slowly but surely managed to ease him out of the pipe. I was then able to take him to a wildlife centre for rehabilitation."

Ms Mearns said that the RSCPA often finds animals stuck in "all sorts of weird places" and that everyday items can pose a hazard to wildlife.

"Hedgehogs and other wild animals can easily fall into uncovered drains or holes in outside spaces, so it’s important to cover cavities or check them daily."

"This incident had a happy ending but it could have been a very different story. I’m really grateful to Kent Fire & Rescue for their help, and to South Essex Wildlife Hospital who will care for this hedgehog until he is ready to be released back into the wild."

More information on how to help hedgehogs and ensure your garden is safe for them is available on the RSPCA website.

The RSPCA advises that if you find an animal in distress, to call its emergency line on 0300 1234 999.