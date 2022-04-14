A driver had a very lucky escape in Southampton on Wednesday night after crashing into a rack of e-scooters.

The red Mercedes oversteered on a bend on Mount Pleasant Industrial Estate at around 8pm.

Hampshire's roads policing unit took to social media to describe how the car mounted the pavement before taking out a rack of e-scooters.

In a tweet, the unit said "The driver of this Mercedes realised his severe lack of talent all too late, oversteering on a bend before mounting the pavement, taking out a rack of e-scooters in Southampton.

"He now faces a hefty insurance bill for the damage on top of prosecution!"

The front of the Mercedes looked a little worse for wear Credit: @HantsPolRoads

In a statement, a Hampshire Police spokesperson said, "We were called out just before 8pm yesterday evening (13 April) following reports of a single-vehicle collision on Mount Pleasant Industrial Estate.

"A red Mercedes had collided with railings and into a series of parked e-scooters.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"No arrests have been made."