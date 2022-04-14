Police hunting suspect after teenage girl raped in Aylesbury car park

An investigation is underway into reports a teenage girl was raped in a car park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

It happened in the Walton Street car park on Monday night (11 March) sometime between 6.30pm and 7.50pm.

The girl became separated from her friends when she was attacked by a man in the car park on level five and also in the stairwell on level three.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers, according to Thames Valley Police.

The offender is described by officers as a 'black African man, aged between 19 and 24, and approximately 5ft 11ins tall or more.'

He had his hood up with a blue item underneath and was wearing all black joggers, a puffa coat, shoes and a bum bag across his body.

Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the areas where the victim was between 6.30pm and 7.50pm on Monday to please contact Thames Valley Police if you believe you witnessed anything that can assist this investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anybody in the local area who may have been driving and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything.

“Also if anybody living nearby has CCTV installed, please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43220156535 - or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.