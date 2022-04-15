Pictures show the damage caused after a large fire ripped through a farm near Basingstoke.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the blaze in Andwell shortly after 6pm on Thursday (April 14).

Crews from Basingstoke, Fleet, Rushmoor, Whitchurch and Winchester along with specialist vehicles from Eastleigh, Alton and Andover all attended the incident.

A large smoke plume was visible as crews approached the scene.

The building was gutted by the blaze Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

There were no casualties involved and nearby farm animals were removed from the vicinity of the blaze.

The fire inside the large agricultural building was tackled using eight jets and four hose reels as the farmer assisted firefighting operations using equipment to remove debris.

Environment Agency equipment was used to prevent contaminated water run-off entering a nearby river.

Crews worked to remove acetylene cylinders from the fire before they were cooled and made safe.

Fire crews were at the scene for more than 12 hours

Relief crews from Havant, Cosham, Hartley Wintney, Hightown and Bordon attended the incident throughout the night, allowing the firefighters who were first on scene to return to station.

The stop message came in more than 12 hours after the first call, at 6.23am.

A crew will return on Friday morning to inspect the scene, checking for remaining hotspots, and fire investigation officers will also attend the incident ground to ascertain the cause.