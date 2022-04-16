Play Brightcove video

More than £200,000 of aid has arrived in Ukraine after fundraising efforts from a group of horse trainers in Berkshire.

The group from Lambourn used their own horse trailers to carry the 55 tonnes of supplies to the Polish border.

Packed inside the 10 trailers was essential aid for those fleeing the war, including medicines and food as well as supplies for horses which have been taken out of the country because of the fighting.

Two lories in the convoy were full of feed tack and medical supplies for horses who have been described as in a very depressed state.

The equine aid mission was led by retired trainer Charlie Mann Credit: Racing to help Ukraine

The Racing to Help Ukraine humanitarian aid team, led by retired racing trainer Charlie Mann and jockeys Oisin Murphy and A.P. McCoy, began their journey on April 10 and arrived on at the border on April 12.

Charlie Mann got involved because a Ukrainian member of his staff has a mother and sister in Odessa.

A centre has also been set up in the country for horses to be taken out of the bomb zone.

Good Friday's Lambourn open day was a chance for the public to come into the stables and see the horses, but this year it was extra special as the horse trainers arrived home from their emergency mission.