Car destroyed after fire engulfs vehicle at roadside in Kent

Watch the moment fire crews arrive at the scene

A car has been completely destroyed after it was engulfed by flames at the roadside near Hythe, Kent.

Firefighters were called at 10.52am on Saturday, April 16 to find the car well alight on Ashford Road in Newingreen.

Minor explosions could be heard and seen coming from the vehicle as firefighters arrived at the scene.

On arrival, crews made sure the public were a safe distance away from the flames.

Luckily, the driver managed to escape unharmed and no-one else was injured in the blaze.

Motorists were forced to turn around to avoid the flames.

However, some drivers were seen driving past the blaze.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious.