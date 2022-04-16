Vandals have targeted the home of Hastings United Football Club with paint, ahead of their promotion celebrations.

Paint was thrown over the main entrance at The Continental Pilot Field overnight on Friday, April 15.

Officials at the club described the vandalism as "disgraceful".

In a statement on Twitter, the club said: "Ahead us lifting the trophy today for the first time in 20 years our staff turn up to this act of vandalism.

"Sometimes the human race really let you down. Today we still celebrate."

The U’s have secured promotion from the Isthmian League South East and will lift the trophy following their game against VCD Athletic Football Club on Saturday, April 16.

Volunteers helped to clean up the entrance ahead of the game on Saturday, April 16. Credit: @hastingsufc

Volunteers and supporters rallied around on Saturday to clean up the entrance before the match.

Sussex Police is investigating the incident. A spokesperson said: "Police received a report of criminal damage at a property in Elphinstone Road, Hastings, which is understood to have taken place overnight on Friday, April 15."Officers attended on Saturday morning to speak to the owners and identify any viable lines of enquiry.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, but anybody who has any information which could help can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 467 of 16/04."