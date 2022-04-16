Four people aged between 16 and 18 have been arrested after a man was found dead in Chatham, Kent.

Police were called to Chalk Pit Hill at around 11am on Thursday 14 April.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been told.

Officers believe he died the night before, after suffering injuries which police say, were likely caused after a fall from height.

Police are treating the man's death as suspicious and have begun a murder investigation.

On Saturday 16 April, an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

They are all believed to have been known to the victim and remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/69691/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete an online form.