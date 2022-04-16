A stretch of the M4 motorway in Berkshire has closed after a fire broke out at an industrial unit.

Firefighters from across Berkshire and Dorset were called to the scene in Westbrook, Newbury at around 1.41pm on Saturday, April 16.

Fire crews believe pyrotechnics and fireworks could be involved.

The M4 is currently closed in both directions between Junction 13 for Chieveley and 14 for Hungerford.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have sent crews from Newbury and Theale to the scene.

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

The public is being urged to only call 999 if it is an emergency as crews are "extremely busy".

Cordons are in place, but people are being urged to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with the blaze.