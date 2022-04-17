Homeowners escape from fire on Easter Sunday that destroyed garage

Homeowners have escaped from a fire on Easter Sunday that left their garage destroyed.

They were alerted to the blaze in Ashley Heath, Dorset by their smoke alarms.

The occupants were able to get out and call emergency services.

Firefighters from Ferndown, Verwood and Redhill Park were called to the scene at around 7:15am.

Firefighters from Ferndown, Verwood and Redhill Park were called to the blaze. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews used 3 hose reels, 2 main lines and 8 sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, which affected the garage and utility room.

They managed to save the property at Forest Edge Drive.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Station Manager Mark Downing said: "Crews worked extremely hard this morning to contain this fire and prevent it spreading to the rest of the property."

"Thankfully, smoke alarms fitted within the house provided an early warning to the occupiers, who were able to get out and call us."

Firefighters managed to save the property. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

"After a fire investigation, we believe the cause of the fire to be electrical."

"This is a good opportunity to remind residents that we have some important electrical fire safety tips on our website including information on battery chargers, electrical sockets and appliances."

"I’d also like to remind the public to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every level of their home; they really can save your life."

More information on smoke alarms and electrical fire safety can be found on the Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service website.