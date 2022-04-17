Two people have been rescued by the Coastguard after their kayak became stuck in mud.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team responded to reports of two people trapped at Bosham, West Sussex on Saturday, April 16.

Two Mud Technicians were deployed to carry out the rescue.

The kayakers in trouble were transferred onto mud rescue stretchers, and then winched safely back to shore with their boat.

The coastguard pulled the people in the kayak to safety. Credit: Credit: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

The pair were not harmed and no medical assistance was needed. They have been reunited with their family.

The Coastguard said that the two had "done the right thing" by staying in their kayak and not trying to walk on the mud.

They advise that if you become stuck in mud, try to stay calm and spread your weight as much as possible.

The two people rescued were not harmed. Credit: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

Avoid moving, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

They added that if you see someone who has become stuck, don’t try to rescue them yourself. Without specialist equipment, you can easily become stuck too.