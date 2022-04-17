Motorbike rider killed and another injured in two vehicle crash in Brighton

A motorbike rider has been killed in a two vehicle crash in Brighton.

Police were called to Fox Way in Portslade at 4.35pm on Saturday, April 16.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist upon arrival, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcyclist injured their leg in the crash.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was pictured at the scene. Credit: Eddie Mitchell

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Euston.