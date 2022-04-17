Police called to huge rave in Dorset village as 1000 party through the night

Police are trying to break up an all-night rave near the quiet Dorset village of East Lulworth.

Residents say they've been disturbed throughout the night by loud music and large amounts of traffic.

Dorset Police were initially called just after midnight on Easter Sunday, and say they have been monitoring the situation.

But local people called on officers to move people on, and unplug the sound system, rather than 'monitor the situation.'

"Even in our front garden by Lytchett Bay you can just hear the low booming of bass so presume will go on all day too." said one commentator. "No fun for the residents there."

Alex Newell wrote on Twitter; "Can you not just cut the power supply to stop the god awful music?!"

While Jonathon Plant wrote: "There was no party! and all rules where followed! No one told them it was a party! time to move on."