Illegal rave in Dorset finally dispersed hours after revellers told to leave

An illegal rave in Dorset has finally been dispersed, hours after police first ordered revellers to leave.

Up to 1,000 people descended on a site near the village of East Lulworth at around midnight on Sunday.

Residents say they were disturbed throughout the night by loud music and large amounts of traffic.

Throughout the day on Sunday Police were supported by other emergency services and the Ministry of Defence to help shut down the rave.

The force said it had to deal with the risks and impacts on the local community, as well as the safety of its officers.

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: "Due to the large scale of the event and the inherent impact of dispersing such high number of people, this process took some time."

"In our operations we always have to balance enforcement activities with the safety of our officers and all those involved. Making sure that a site is cleared without any escalation or moving the risk to our road network is always a difficult process."

Police have thanked the local community for their patience and for the support to their officers while they brought the event to a conclusion.