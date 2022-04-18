The RSPCA has renewed an appeal to find out what happened to a cat whose burned body was discovered in Hampshire

The pet, called Chris, was last seen by his owner near his home in Keats Close in Basingstoke, but was found two miles away by a motorist on Kiln Road in Sherborne St John on Sunday 27 March.

Sadly, his body had been intentionally set on fire.

Deputy chief inspector Hannah Nixon, who is investigating for the charity, said: “Our thoughts are with Chris’ owner. We’re sorry they’ve lost him, and sorry it’s in such upsetting circumstances.

Chris was last seen alive in Basingstoke, two miles from where his body was found.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw Chris in the lead up to 1am Saturday March 26, or who witnessed anything suspicious along Shakespeare Road, Basingstoke, as that’s where he went missing from.

“Did anyone see anything between 1am on the Saturday, when he was last seen by his owner, and 8-8.30am Sunday 27 March when he was discovered by the motorist? If so, please get in touch.

“We’d be keen to hear from anyone who did spot him, or from any motorists who may have accidentally knocked him down on the road.

“It’s not known whether Chris was already dead before his body was set alight so the team are keen to hear from anyone who has information which could help our investigation.”