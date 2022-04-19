Police are hunting for a suspect after a nine-year-old boy was chased by a child who threatened to stab him in Bognor Regis.

The victim was walking home from school on 28 March when he was reportedly approached by an older child who claimed to have a knife.

The boy was then chased down London Road during the incident, which happened between 3.15pm and 3.35pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "He escaped unharmed, but officers would like to identify his pursuer and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

"The suspect is described as a boy of around 13 years old, with blonde hair and of a chubby build.

"Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help can contact police online, quoting serial 1302 of 28/03."