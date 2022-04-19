Charities draw up alternative plans for controversial development

Nature charities have put forward alternative plans for a development in Portsmouth, which they say will protect local wildlife.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the RSPB have previously criticised Portsmouth City Council over the development at Tipner, which would include building on a legally protected wildlife site.

The charities warn if the 3,500 home development goes ahead, it would set a dangerous precedent in the UK.

Instead, they have put forward plans which they say shows how the council can provide homes without destroying habitats.

Debbie Tann, Chief Executive of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: "We are facing a nature and climate crisis, the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and we can't just keep taking more away, reducing the space for nature and going beyond our environmental limits.

"We must address this locally, and our architect's concept drawings show it's possible to have affordable and appealing housing at Tipner West without destroying these special wildlife sanctuary areas."

The council has currently paused the project while it reconsiders the development.

Ian Maguire, assistant director for planning and economic growth, said: "The Tipner West project is currently paused while a cross party group of councillors determine the council's approach to development across the city, including its preferred approach for Tipner West.

This will be set out in Portsmouth's new Local Plan, which will be published later this year.

The council continues to maintain the site at Tipner West and essential works related to the progress of any regeneration at Tipner West, such as time-sensitive environmental surveys and any flood risk management work, is ongoing.

As the local planning authority we have and will continue to engage with RSPB and HIOWWT and have asked them to share any detailed plans with us so we can see if it could work. They have not done so yet."