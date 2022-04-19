A driver who was caught speeding at 102mph on the M40 told police "love made me do it".

The motorist was stopped in Oxfordshire on Easter Sunday as part of a police operation. He told officers that he was driving to see his girlfriend.

Posting on their Facebook page, Thames Valley Police's roads policing unit scoffed at the excuse, and quoted a famous Meat Loaf hit in response to the driver.The police wrote: "The motorist stopped doing 102mph was driving to see his girlfriend and said love made him do it. Rock legend Meat Loaf: 'I would do anything thing for love, but I just won’t do that!' (Speeding?)".

The unit carried out unmarked enforcement on the M40 on Sunday morning (April 17).

Police spotted a number of offences but they also quipped most drivers were "egg-cellent" and "driving safely".

The traffic team said: "A small number of drivers were stopped for offences including:

- Speeding: 102mph, 91, 90 and 89.

- 2 x Careless Driving (undertaking at speed).

- 1 x Not in proper control of their vehicle."

The driver doing 102mph may claim to be a romantic but driving under the influence of love is no excuse. Police reported him and the other drivers to court.

They added: "Remember Arrive Alive and stick to the limits. It's Not Worth The Risk."