ITV Meridian's Natalie Boare met Jason Donovan at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

Jason Donovan has revealed he still gets anxious about performing, despite spending more than 30 years as an actor.

The singer and actor was talking to our reporter Natalie Boare in Southampton today ahead of hitting the stage again in the Andrew Lloyd Webber show 'Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.'

The actor who first found fame in Neighbours in the 1980's, says he feels he's been lucky with his career, but also believes you create your own luck.

"Timing and everything is very important.

"I work hard.

"I still get anxious about performing sometimes, and roles I should or shouldn't do.

"But my biggest achievement is not my work, it's my family, and that unit is what drives me. How do you measure success unless you can share it with other people?"

Jason Donovan plays the Pharoah this time round Credit: Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on at The Mayflower until the 23 April but this time round Jason is the playing the Pharoah. He says he didn't think twice about returning to the hit show.

Jason will star alongside Jac Yarrow as Joseph, and Alexandra Burke as the Narrator at The Mayflower Theatre between 19 and 23 of April 2022.

Jason originally performed in the hit show when he made his defining stage performance as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s.

The sold-out 18-month run also produced a Number 1 single and best-selling soundtrack album.

But it's not the only time Jason will be treading the boards at The Mayflower this year - he revealed he'll be back later in the year for a rather different type of production.

"I'm coming to do Goldilocks at Christmas, which is what I did last year in Birmingham.

"Its a big show - it's almost a variety show in a way.

"I will be playing the evil ringmaster, which is a character which is a bit different than anything I have played before. I'm really looking forward to three weeks at Christmas and spending my time down here and I'll bring the family."

Pop stars and soap actors Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Credit: PA IMAGES

Jason Donovan found fame on Australian soap Neighbours playing the role of Scott Robinson from 1986 to 1989.

One of the most memorable episodes was the wedding of Scott and Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue.

But the series, which his father has starred in and his daughter currently stars in, is coming to an end in June after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

"I think, for me, to have been launched in a show like Neighbours, and to have had that platform, that exposure, in a career, particularly at a young age gives you opportunities, Jason said.

"25 million people watched Neighbours, and that's a big audience.

"There's a lot you can do with that audience.

Despite being the longest running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours has long been more popular in the UK than in its home country, but ratings have dropped in the UK.

