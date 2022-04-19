A 20-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death in a row over drugs in Oxford today (Tuesday 19 April) told a jury he was 'too scared' to stop dealing drugs.

Lewis Brown is accused of killing Lee Butler, 39, in October last year in the Barton area of the city, during the course of a drug deal.

Lee Butler, who’s been described as a 'gentle giant' by his family, was a user of heroin and crack.

Mr Brown told the court that on the day of the stabbing on Bayswater Road, he hadn’t been expecting to see Mr Butler.

The police cordon in place on Bayswater Road in Oxford in October 2021

He said he was given a knife by a gang leader, after rumours Mr Butler was planning on robbing or attacking him.

He confessed today to pushing the victim while holding a knife, but claimed he had no intention of killing or seriously harming him.

In court, Lewis Brown took the stand and described his troubled upbringing.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, the 20 year-old, who has ADHD, said his family were known to social services.

Mr Brown also said he was often bullied at school for his hair colour and small build, which often led to him skipping lessons.

The defence painted a picture of an unhappy teenager roaming the streets of Oxford, who was effectively targeted and groomed into dealing drugs by older men.

When asked why he didn’t just stop running the drugs, Mr Brown said he was scared of being beaten up and was being threatened by ringleaders.

Lewis Brown denies murdering Lee Butler. The trial continues.