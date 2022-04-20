Child, 6, punched in stomach in alleged road rage incident in Guildford

A man from Camberley has been arrested after a 6-year-old child was allegedly punched in the stomach in a road rage incident in Guildford.

The child was in the back seat of a grey Toyota Hilux 4x4, parked on the junction of Aldershot road and Pirbright Road on Saturday 9 April.

It's reported a man opened the rear door, and punched the child in the stomach before getting back into his car and driving off.

A 44-year-old man from Camberley has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

He has since been released under investigation.

Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any further information or dashcam footage to contact them.