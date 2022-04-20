Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Nicki Woodcock has spoken to the owners of the stolen puppies

A man whose dog and puppies were stolen from a farm in New Forest says he feels like someone has ripped his arm off.

Working dog Wish was stolen along with her litter on Tuesday 1 March. Five puppies from another litter were also taken during the theft.

Two of those have been found and returned but 13 puppies are still missing.

Wish's owner, retired farmer Patrick Langdown said, "Since I retired I wanted to get more into my dogs, and it feels as though someone has ripped your arm off.

The puppies were stolen on Tuesday 1 March.

"Losing her, she isn't a pet dog, she is a working dog, but she is a best friend to me and there isn't a day I don't think about her and I'm not concerned about what has happened to her and the babies.

"The puppies were too young to be moved, so the outcome of those is looking pretty bleak but what I wouldn't give to get Wish back.

"I just pray that somebody somewhere must know something."

Owner Patrick Langdown says the puppies were too young to be microchipped

Play Brightcove video

Six masked men were caught on CCTV breaking into the premises near Lyndhurst on Tuesday 1 March and police believe they were initially looking for farming machinery. Two of the puppies, named Salt and Pepper, have now been reunited with their mother and owner Sarah Harrison.

One was found in the car park behind Vets for Pets in Totton and the other was found in Redbridge playing field.

Owner Sarah Harrison said that Salt and Pepper were found in good condition when they were found.

Play Brightcove video

Sarah told ITV Meridian "I was excited to have some of them back, and be able to bring them home.

"I just hope the other puppies are being well looked after. I don't think we are going to get them back.

Speaking directly to anyone who may know where the puppies are, Sarah said: "Please bring them back, or report it. If you have got them, please look after them."

Referring to the people who brought the puppies back, Patrick added: "We can't thank those people enough.

"The young couple who brought the first puppy back were a lovely young couple, the lady in particular was a dog person.

"That was happy, but the concern is for the others, if they have not been socialised you can do lasting damage with puppies.

"What financial benefit they would have got out of this is negligible to what the damage they have done and what they've done to Sarah, and what they've done to me.

"That's what sticks in my throat."