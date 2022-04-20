Drivers and pedestrians warned over level crossing dangers

Play Brightcove video

British Transport Police (BTP) is warning drivers and pedestrians of the dangers of ignoring stop signals at a level crossing in Thatcham, Berkshire.

Two vehicles have struck the barriers at the Colthrop crossing since January.

Cameras have now been installed to catch anyone misusing the crossing and police are warning offenders could be prosecuted.

Officers are also patrolling the area and speaking to drivers to educate them on the dangers of misuse.

Between 2010 and 2020, there were 16,344 recorded near misses between trains and road vehicles in the UK, and 87 collisions leading to 19 fatalities, where the cause of the collision was unrelated to suicide (Office of Rail and Road, 2020).

Deliberate misuse of a level crossing is a criminal offence and can result in a £1000 fine or a prison sentence.

BTP Inspector Ian Stack said: "If people see one train coming through, they think it's just the one train that's going to be using the crossing. Little do they know that there could be another train coming in the opposite direction.

"I think it's down to people being impatient. When they see the flashing lights and the barriers coming down, they just take their chances but it is a massive risk and the life-changing consequences could be devastating."

Steve Melanophy, project lead for route crime at Network Rail said: "The recent incidents of level crossing misuse at Colthrop crossing are incredibly concerning.

"The warning signals, barriers and lights are there for your safety."Together with British Transport Police we are urging people not to trespass and to use level crossings responsibly - it's not worth risking your life.

"We'll continue to work with our BTP colleagues to warn people of the dangers of level crossing misuse, educate them about the consequences and hopefully keep everyone safe."

