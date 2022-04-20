Play Brightcove video

The family of a woman whose dead body was abused in a hospital mortuary in Kent by double killer David Fuller say they hope she would be proud of them, after they set-up a cancer foundation in her name.

Chloe and Tom Mackelden were both teenagers when their mother Tania died of cancer in 2017. Four years later, police officers told the siblings their mother's body was among those abused at Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

Tania Mackelden was one of more than 100 bodies targeted by the hospital electrician. Fuller was jailed for life for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in December last year.

Now, Chloe and Tom are focusing on helping others, after their first fundraiser brought in more than £2,000.

Speaking to ITV Meridian about finding out their mother was one of Fuller's victims, Chloe said: "I don't think we'll ever come to terms with what he's done.

"You never get over the fact that you've lost your mum, but you learn to live with it. With this, it's completely different.

"It's something you would never dream would happen - it was very difficult to deal with.

Chloe works for the NHS, but says she is angry at how Fuller managed to get away with his crimes for so long.

"We know the exact day and time that it happened to mum, and that was in the middle of the day," she said.

"How did someone not see him continually going down to the mortuary and not question it?"

Tom added: "For a long time, I couldn't even look at pictures of her, because when I looked at her, all I saw was his horrible face.

"I was angry at him for ruining the lovely memories I had of my lovely mum. For a long time I felt like he had tarnished every memory I have had."

Now the brother and sister want to honour their mother's memory by helping others whose loved ones have terminal cancer.

The aim is to use the money they raise to fund foreign holidays for families - inspired by the memory of a trip to Greece with their mum shortly before her death.

Speaking about her mum, Chloe said: "When she had cancer, she was the strongest person I've ever known.

"She always had a smile on her face, and when she went to hospital appointments, they couldn't believe she was still smiling."

Chloe and Tom are hoping to apply for official charity status in the coming months.

Tom added: "She was just the strongest most independent, loving woman you'd ever meet. She took everything in her stride.

"She knew she was going to die, so she took that and decided 'If I'm going to die, I'm going to die happy'.

"It's a credit to her and I think it has rubbed off on me and Chloe."

Tom and Chloe are hoping to secure official charity status for the Tania Mackelden Foundation in the coming months.