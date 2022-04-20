Toad in the Hole: The pub game returns to Sussex for the world championships

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's James Dunham finds out what Toad in the Hole is all about

The International Toad in the Hole competition has returned to Sussex, but the game has nothing to do with the well-known food.

The competition sees teams from across the county, and as far a field as Lincoln and Oxfordshire, play in a tournament to find the ultimate Toad team.

The pub game originated around East Sussex, where the annual tournament is played in the Town Hall in Lewes.

The game has been played in pubs for hundreds of years. Credit: Pathe

How do you play Toad in the Hole?

The objective is to land your toads (or brass coins) flat on the surface of a 'toads table' or in the hole of the table to earn points.The first player throws two toads, the second player throws three toads and thereafter, four toads are thrown on each turn. One point is scored for each toad lying completely flat on the surface of the table and two points for each toad in the hole. Any toad which hits the backboard or falls to the floor does not score.

The winner is the first player to score exactly 31 points.

Like darts, the idea is to get as close to 31 points or exact in order to win. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Jonny Wills, part of the Dynamo Kemptown team said: "It takes a lot of skill, a lot of practice, and a lot of beer!"

The event is organised by the Commercial Square Bonfire Society, which says they have seen a resurgence in interest for the game.

Pippa Kenward said: "We've had a huge response so we've had to have a huge waiting list. It's been played for years but it seems to really be getting a full revival now.

"We've got lots of younger players coming up."