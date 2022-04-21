A large quantity of class A drugs and cash has been seized and four people have been arrested during a police raid in Boscombe in Dorset.

The raid was part of Operation Viper which aims to stop County Lines drug gangs operating in the county.

County Lines is where drugs are moved across counties and brought into more rural areas like Dorset from larger cities.

Gangs often use children to carry the drugs, and sometimes take over vulnerable people's homes as temporary bases from which to sell the drugs.

Newly created Neighbourhood Enforcement Teams will working closely with existing Neighbourhood Policing Teams to provide visibility, proactive enforcement and community engagement. The teams will also feed intelligence to other forces.

Dorset Police says there has already been significant disruption to these gangs across the county. During its first six weeks the teams have already:

Identified 10 children being exploited by county lines gangs and have safeguarded them

Made 29 arrests in Bournemouth alone

Drugs with a street value of almost £100,000 have been seized along with two vehicles

Dorset Police Chief Constable Scott Chilton said, “Operation Viper is about investing in a new approach to tackling organised drug supply in our county.

"Taking out those criminals bringing misery to our communities and protecting vulnerable people being exploited."

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick has already committed to investing in Operation Viper as part of his Police and Crime Plan for Dorset.

Mr Sidwick said "This is exactly the type of action that I and the residents of Dorset want to see from our police force.”

