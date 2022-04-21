Man who stabbed former partner in the neck at a nail bar jailed for 28 years

A man who attempted to murder a former partner at a nail bar in Kent has been jailed for 28 years.

Thuan Dinh, from Tonbridge, stabbed his victim in the neck and tried to strangle her with a rope on 11 March 2020.

The 53-year-old entered the nail bar in Tonbridge High Street before it opened and lay in wait.

The victim, who worked there, found Dinh hiding in a darkened corner. He was holding a long rope and told her he planned to kill her.

Dinh used the rope to try and strangle the woman. He also gouged her eyes with his fingers and stabbed her in the neck with a knife.

During the struggle a member of staff entered the nail bar and immediately went back outside to raise the alarm.

Members of the public rushed inside to help and found Dinh still assaulting the victim. They pulled him from her and restrained him until police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious neck injuries caused by the knife as well as significant trauma injuries to her head and eyes.

Dinh pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a trial, having admitted a further charge of breaching a court restraining order.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Cook said: "Dinh was responsible for a truly horrific assault, which left his victim suffering some quite appalling injuries.

"His actions were clearly premeditated. As well as the rope, Dinh had brought with him accelerants and we believe it was his intention to set fire to the shop after the assault.

"I hope today’s sentence will provide some comfort to the victim, who will hopefully be assured that Dinh will have to serve a significant time in prison before he can be considered for release.

"I would also like to thank those members of public who bravely intervened and prevented Dinh from causing any further harm and whose prompt actions may have even saved the victim’s life."