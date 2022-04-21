Murder investigation after three found dead in Bourne End

A murder investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a “targeted attack” at a Buckinghamshire village home.

Thames Valley Police were called to an address in Spring Gardens, Bourne End at around 9:55pm on Wednesday night, following reports of a disturbance.

Inside, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 60s and from Bourne End, and a man in his 50s from Hazelmere - all known to each other.

Evidence suggested a serious assault had occurred.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown of the Major Crime Unit said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of three people deceased within the property.

“The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex enquiry, which appears a targeted attack.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

Anyone who may have heard a disturbance, or who may have seen anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2037 of 19 April.

The force said a crime scene would remain in place for a number of days and that the public would see an increased police presence in the area.